MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A 10-year-old boy was transported to a hospital Tuesday morning after he was found unconscious and not breathing by his siblings.
Around 11 a.m. St. Paul police officers responded to the call at the Quality Inn on the 1900 block of University Avenue West.
SPPD says when they arrived they found a hotel custodian performing CPR on the boy. The officer then called for medics and took over performing CPR.
When St. Paul Fire medics and a physician from Regions Hospital arrived, they confirmed that the boy was in cardiac arrest and tried to get a pulse.
Officials say once they gained a heart rhythm the boy was transported by ambulance to the University of Minnesota Masonic Children’s Hospital.
The boy’s mother told police that her son had been sleeping when she asked one of his siblings to wake him up. That’s when they discovered he was unconscious and asked hotel staff to help.
The SPPD says they are collecting evidence and trying to determine what caused the cardiac arrest. No arrests have been made at this time and no updates have been made available regarding the boy’s condition.