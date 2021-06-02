MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is asking the public’s help in finding a predatory offender last seen in Rochester.
The BCA said 62-year-old Donald Dean Christiansen, a Level 2 offender, removed his electronic monitoring device Monday and “failed to return to his placement location.” He was last seen at the Target at 4611 Maine Ave. SE.
He is 6-feet tall, 239 pounds with brown hair and green eyes, according to the BCA.
Authorities have issued a felony escape custody warrant for Christiansen’s arrest. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call 911 or the BCA at 651-793-7000.
More On WCCO.com:
- Minneapolis Minimum Wage To Increase On July 1
- Pandemic-Driven ‘Wishcycling’ Is Causing Big Problems At Recycling Centers
- 4 Wolves Escape Minnesota Wildlife Center After Pup Taken From Pack
- PETA Petitions Ham Lake Mayor To Change City’s Name To Yam Lake
- Minneapolis And St. Paul Ending COVID Mask Mandates