MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Following the lifting of mask mandates in the Twin Cities, health officials reported Wednesday 128 new cases of COVID-19 and zero additional deaths.

The latest update from the Minnesota Department of Health shows the cumulative case count stands at 601,645 while the death toll has reached 7,427.

For the past several weeks, the rates of new cases, hospitalizations and deaths have steadily declined. Additionally, the average positivity rate has dropped to 3.4% as of last week.

In the last 24 hours, 4,322 tests were processed in Minnesota, suggesting a daily positivity rate of 2.9%.

The virus’ grip on Minnesota appears to be loosening as more and more people are vaccinated. As of last week, nearly 59% of Minnesotans ages 16 and older are fully inoculated against the virus.

When including Minnesotans ages 12-15, the latest demographic eligible for the vaccine, the percentage of Minnesotans fully vaccinated is close to 50%.

On Tuesday, Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey lifted the city’s mask mandate, noting that nearly 79% of residents ages 15 and older in the city had received at least one vaccine shot.

Across the Mississippi, Mayor Melvin Carter said that St. Paul’s mask mandate would be lifted on Wednesday.

The lifting of mask mandates in the Twin Cities comes about two weeks after Gov. Tim Walz ended the statewide mask mandate, following updated guidance from the Centers for Disease Control that advised that vaccinated Americans don’t need to wear masks in most situations.

Places where masks are still required are inside hospitals, airports, planes, and Metro Transit buses and light rail trains. Masks may also be required in certain businesses and organizations, per their policies.