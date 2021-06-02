MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The defense attorney for Derek Chauvin has requested probation, or alternatively, a lesser sentence for the former Minneapolis police officer convicted of murdering George Floyd.
Court documents filed in Hennepin County Tuesday show Chauvin's defense has asked for a downward dispositional departure, which would include a probationary sentence and time served, or, alternatively, a downward durational departure, meaning a lesser sentence for Chauvin than guidelines would presume.
Chauvin was convicted in April of murder and manslaughter in Floyd's death. He is scheduled to be sentenced June 25. The judge in Chauvin's case earlier ruled he may face a longer prison sentence because prosecutors proved certain aggravated factors "beyond a reasonable doubt," including the former officer's cruelty in his treatment of Floyd, and that his deadly restraint of the victim was carried out in front of children.
Sentencing guidelines call for Chauvin to face a minimum of 12.5 years in prison, but he may now be sentenced to up to 40 years due to those aggravated factors.
Tuesday's filing by attorney Eric Nelson cites Chauvin's age, criminal history, level of cooperation and attitude in court and support of the community as factors supporting a probationary sentence.
Chauvin also faces federal civil rights charges in Floyd’s death. Three other officers also face state and federal charges.