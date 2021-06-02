MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A central Minnesota man was sentenced to 90 days in jail for a drunken ATV crash that killed a mother of seven.
Eric Scholl, 48, of Royalton, pleaded guilty to criminal vehicular homicide in the Oct. 6, 2018, crash that fatally wounded 37-year-old Karla Scheel.
On Wednesday, Scholl was sentenced to 90 days in the Morrison County Jail to be served in segments, beginning each year on the anniversary of the crash, court documents show.
This coming October, Scholl will serve 30 days. In the following years, he’ll serve 15 days at a time until the 90-day total is reached. He’s already received credit for four days served.
According to investigators, Scholl was driving the ATV on Oct. 6, 2018, when it rolled on the Soo Line Trail in Pierz Township.
Schell was a passenger in the ATV, and she became pinned underneath. Emergency crews tried to help her, but the mother of seven was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police detected alcohol on Scholl. Sobriety tests performed at the scene showed he was driving over the legal limit.
Scholl was also sentenced to 10 years of probation and nearly $600 in fines.
