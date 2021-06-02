MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — An online fundraiser is seeking help to cover funeral expenses for the man who died Sunday in a Minneapolis pond.
Charles William Foreman, 31, of Brooklyn Center, was seen struggling Sunday evening in the waters of the pond in Loring Park. Rescue crews attempted to save him, but were unable to find him until hours later.
A GoFundMe page created by relatives is seeking help for burial costs. “Charles unfortunately lost his life in a very tragic way,” the page reads.
Foreman was loved by many, his relatives wrote, noting that he had a passion for music and family. The page is seeking to raise $10,000.
Foreman was one of three men to die in water-related incidents over the long Memorial Day weekend.
One of the other incidents happened in the Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness, when a man fell out of a boat; the other happened in the Twin Cities, when a man jumped in a lake to try and save his girlfriend.
