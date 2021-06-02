CBSN MinnesotaWatch Now
By WCCO-TV Staff
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — One person was hurt Tuesday evening when a grain elevator exploded in New Ulm.

The city’s fire department says crews responded around 6:30 p.m. to a report of an explosion at the Farmer’s Co-op of Hanska’s Burdick Elevator located on the 200 block of North Water Street.

Emergency crews found the wounded person responsive at the scene and brought them to a local hospital for treatment. Fire crews stayed at the elevator for about four hours dealing with the aftermath of the blast.

The cause of the explosion is under investigation by the New Ulm Fire Department and the Minnesota State Fire Marshall’s Office.