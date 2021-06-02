CBSN MinnesotaWatch Now
By WCCO-TV Staff
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Authorities say a sex offender released from custody in Minnesota in October is now a wanted fugitive last seen in California.

Robert Thomas Baca‘s last known residence was in Ontario, California, according to the Minnesota Department of Corrections, but he has ties to Nebraska and the Detroit Lakes area of Minnesota as well.

Baca, 55, is 5-feet-8-inches tall and weighs 185 pounds, according to the DOC. He has gray hair, though he may have shaved it, and hazel eyes.

Anyone who sees Baca is asked to call 911 immediately.

Baca was previously convicted of failure to register as a predatory offender, second-degree criminal sexual conduct, escape from custody, motor vehicle theft and receiving stolen property, the DOC said. He was released from the Minnesota DOC on Oct. 5 and placed under the supervision of the California Department of Corrections.

On May 11, Baca was questioned at a detention center in Murrieta, California, released and told to report to his California agent’s office the next day. He never showed, the DOC said, and has been wanted since.