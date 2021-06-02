MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The funeral for a 6-year-old girl fatally struck by a stray bullet in Minneapolis is scheduled for Wednesday.
Aniya Allen died two weeks ago after she was shot while sitting in a car outside her north Minneapolis home. Visitations for the child began Tuesday at Shiloh Temple; they will continue Wednesday morning leading up to the funeral.
Aniya is just one of three children to be struck by gunfire in Minneapolis in recent weeks.
Trinity Ottoson-Smith, 9, died Thursday after someone shot her at a birthday party. A bullet hit 10-year-old Ladavionne Garrett Jr. on May 2 while he was in his parents’ car. He remains in the hospital.
Investigators say they've gotten tips on who might have pulled the trigger in these shootings, but no arrests have been made. Officials are urging people to contact CrimeStoppers with any information they might have.
There is a combined $30,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest.