MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A Twin Cities beach is closed because of a health risk.
Routine testing at Lake McCarrons County Park in Roseville found unsafe levels of E. coli, leading to the closure of its swimming beach on Wednesday.
The county will re-test the water next week. All other Ramsey County beaches will remain open.
