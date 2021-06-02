MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Loved ones filled a Minneapolis church Wednesday for a little girl lost to gun violence.
Aniya Allen, 6, died two weeks ago after a stray bullet hit her outside of her north Minneapolis home. A horse-drawn carriage carried Allen’s body through the streets of Minneapolis to Lakewood Cemetery, where she was laid to rest.
Allen is one of three children who were shot in Minneapolis last month. Nine-year-old Trinity Ottoson-Smith died last week from injuries suffered after a stray bullet hit her in the head as she jumped on a trampoline at a birthday party. Ladavionne Garrett Jr. was also hit in head by a stray bullet in late April while driving to his grandmother’s house in north Minneapolis. He is still hospitalized.
Police are asking for help finding who’s responsible for these shootings. There’s a $30,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest. Call Crime Stoppers with any information at 1-800-222-TIPS, or submit a tip on their website. Tipsters can remain anonymous.
As adults try to make sense of the violence, kids are voicing their frustrations. Wednesday, fourth graders at Lucy Craft Laney Community School in north Minneapolis shared some powerful messages, which can be seen in the video above.
