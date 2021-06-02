MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A 28-year-old man was arrested Tuesday night after allegedly crashing a stolen car in southern Minnesota.
The Meeker County Sheriff’s Office says officers responded to a rollover crash around 9:40 p.m. at the intersection of Highway 24 and CSAH 34.READ MORE: Fugitive Robert Baca, Last Seen In California, Has Ties To Minnesota, DOC Says
The driver, a man from Cosmos, suffered minor injuries and refused medical treatment.
Shortly thereafter, deputies learned that the vehicle involved in the crash was reported stolen.READ MORE: Teen Arrested In Fatal May Shooting In North Minneapolis
Officers arrested the man and found that he was carrying a small amount of methamphetamine.
The man was booked into the Meeker County Jail.MORE NEWS: St. Cloud Police Investigating Suspicious Death
WCCO-TV does not typically name suspects until they’ve been formally charged.
More On WCCO.com:
- Minneapolis Minimum Wage To Increase On July 1
- Pandemic-Driven ‘Wishcycling’ Is Causing Big Problems At Recycling Centers
- 4 Wolves Escape Minnesota Wildlife Center After Pup Taken From Pack
- PETA Petitions Ham Lake Mayor To Change City’s Name To Yam Lake
- Minneapolis And St. Paul Ending COVID Mask Mandates