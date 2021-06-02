CBSN MinnesotaWatch Now
By WCCO-TV Staff
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A 28-year-old man was arrested Tuesday night after allegedly crashing a stolen car in southern Minnesota.

The Meeker County Sheriff’s Office says officers responded to a rollover crash around 9:40 p.m. at the intersection of Highway 24 and CSAH 34.

The driver, a man from Cosmos, suffered minor injuries and refused medical treatment.

Shortly thereafter, deputies learned that the vehicle involved in the crash was reported stolen.

Officers arrested the man and found that he was carrying a small amount of methamphetamine.

The man was booked into the Meeker County Jail.

WCCO-TV does not typically name suspects until they’ve been formally charged.