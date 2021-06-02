MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A man died Tuesday evening after a canoe tipped over in an east metro lake.
The Ramsey County Sheriff’s Office says that three men were in the canoe on Gervais Lake in Little Canada when it capsized.
Emergency responders were able to pull two of the men from the water, but the third man sank below the surface.
Crews recovered the man’s body shortly after 11 p.m.
His name has yet to be released.
More On WCCO.com:
- Minneapolis Minimum Wage To Increase On July 1
- Pandemic-Driven ‘Wishcycling’ Is Causing Big Problems At Recycling Centers
- 4 Wolves Escape Minnesota Wildlife Center After Pup Taken From Pack
- PETA Petitions Ham Lake Mayor To Change City’s Name To Yam Lake
- Minneapolis And St. Paul Ending COVID Mask Mandates