By WCCO-TV Staff
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A man died Tuesday evening after a canoe tipped over in an east metro lake.

The Ramsey County Sheriff’s Office says that three men were in the canoe on Gervais Lake in Little Canada when it capsized.

Emergency responders were able to pull two of the men from the water, but the third man sank below the surface.

Crews recovered the man’s body shortly after 11 p.m.

His name has yet to be released.