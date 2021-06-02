MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension said Tuesday a man who led authorities on a chase that ended in a crash in Elk River Saturday died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.
The BCA also identified the man as 26-year-old Michaellee Ramos Avieda.
The chase began when officers from the Sherburne County Sheriff’s Office and Big Lake Police Department saw a vehicle wanted in a Minneapolis shooting going east on Highway 10.
The BCA said law enforcement tried to stop the vehicle using “stop sticks” and a PIT maneuver. The BCA also said Avieda shot at law enforcement during the chase.
Avieda crashed near Proctor Avenue Northwest and Highway 10 in Elk River. The BCA said he was found dead inside the vehicle.
No one else was injured during the chase.
On Saturday, the BCA said Avieda was wanted in connection with a shootout that occurred inside an apartment building near South Ninth Street and LaSalle Avenue in Minneapolis earlier in the day. The other man involved in the shootout was being treated for multiple gunshot wounds at Hennepin Healthcare.
More On WCCO.com:
- Minneapolis Minimum Wage To Increase On July 1
- Pandemic-Driven ‘Wishcycling’ Is Causing Big Problems At Recycling Centers
- 4 Wolves Escape Minnesota Wildlife Center After Pup Taken From Pack
- PETA Petitions Ham Lake Mayor To Change City’s Name To Yam Lake
- Minneapolis And St. Paul Ending COVID Mask Mandates