MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A Foley man was killed Wednesday in an accident involving a semi-truck and power lines in northwestern Minnesota.
The Becker County Sheriff’s Office says Joseph Marlyn Boyle, 43, was found dead just after 2 p.m. next to an EMR Northern Metal Recycling-branded semi in the parking lot of TEAM Industries in Audubon. Deputies observed that the truck’s hydraulic bed extension was touching a power line.
The sheriff’s office is investigating.
