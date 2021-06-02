CBSN MinnesotaWatch Now
By WCCO-TV Staff
Filed Under:Audubon News, Becker County Sheriff's Office, Electrocution, Foley News, Local TV, Northern Metal Recycling

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A Foley man was killed Wednesday in an accident involving a semi-truck and power lines in northwestern Minnesota.

The Becker County Sheriff’s Office says Joseph Marlyn Boyle, 43, was found dead just after 2 p.m. next to an EMR Northern Metal Recycling-branded semi in the parking lot of TEAM Industries in Audubon. Deputies observed that the truck’s hydraulic bed extension was touching a power line.

The sheriff’s office is investigating.