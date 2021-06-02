MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — St. Cloud Police say they’re investigating a suspicious death on the 1400 block of 12th Avenue North.
According to police, officers were summoned to the scene at about 9:20 a.m. Wednesday.
There, they found the body of a woman inside an apartment.
No further details were immediately available.
