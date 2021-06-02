MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Twins catcher Mitch Garver underwent surgery Tuesday night after leaving the game against the Baltimore Orioles with a groin contusion.
On Instagram, Garver told his followers that the surgery was successful, adding that he stayed the night at the hospital and was recovering.
Garver suffered the injury during a first-inning foul tip. The Twins went on to lose the game 7-4.
Twins Manager Rocco Baldelli said it will probably be a while until Garver is catching again.
