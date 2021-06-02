Menu
Latest News
Fugitive Robert Baca, Last Seen In California, Has Ties To Minnesota, DOC Says
Authorities say a sex offender released from custody in Minnesota in October is now a wanted fugitive last seen in California.
Teen Arrested In Fatal May Shooting In North Minneapolis
According to the Minneapolis Police Department, the teen is being held on probable cause murder at the Hennepin County Juvenile Detention Center.
Meteorological Summer Kicks Off With Hotter-Than-Average Temperatures
June 1 marks the first day of meteorological summer and Minnesota is seeing above-average temperatures, a trend that will continue for the rest of the week and perhaps the rest of the summer, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.
Minnesota Weather: Scattered Showers Sunday; Memorial Day Looks Seasonably Warm, Dry
The Twin Cities could experience some spotty showers and thunder Sunday, but seasonable temperatures should return for Memorial Day.
Minnesota Weather: Warmer Temperatures, Some Scattered Showers For Memorial Day Weekend
This past week has been both hot and cold, but temperatures will warm up throughout the weekend for a Memorial Day in the 70s. However, there is still a chance for some scattered showers throughout Minnesota on Sunday and Monday.
As Frigid Weather Lingers Into The End Of May, Tips To Keep Your Plants Safe
Aside from being an annoying way to kick off summer, this chilly weather also puts at risk those outdoor plants or flowers you may have just put in the ground.
As June Approaches, Parts Of Minnesota Are Under Frost Alert
WCCO director of meteorology Mike Augustyniak says that parts of Minnesota could see below-freezing temperatures overnight going into Friday.
Twins Catcher Mitch Garver Undergoes Surgery After Leaving Game With Groin Contusion
Twins catcher Mitch Garver underwent surgery Tuesday night after leaving the game against the Baltimore Orioles with a groin contusion.
Orioles End 14-Game Skid With 7-4 Win Over Twins
Cedric Mullins got two hits and scored two runs to go along with his sensational catch, helping Baltimore snap its 14-game losing streak with a 7-4 victory over the Minnesota Twins on Tuesday night.
Baseball Report: Alex Cora Still Facing Questions About Cheating Scandal In Return To Houston
This week's Baseball Report looks at Alex Cora's visit to Houston, the Baltimore Orioles' losing streak and Cody Bellinger's return to the Los Angeles Dodgers lineup.
Muirfield Village Golf Club Profile: Jack Nicklaus's 'Total Vision'
Muirfield Village Golf Club, designed by Jack Nicklaus and host of this year's Workday Charity Open and Memorial Tournament, remains a PGA Tour favorite.
Latest Entertainment News From ViacomCBS
USMNT Kicks Off Busy Summer With CONCACAF Nations League Finals Match Against Honduras
The start of a big run of matches for the U.S. Men's National Team begins this Thursday when they meet Honduras in one of the CONCACAF Nations League semifinals on Paramount+ and CBS Sports Network.
Champions League Final: Christian Pulisic 'Could Be The Difference' For Chelsea Against Manchester City Says Micah Richards
The Champions League on CBS Sports analyst says Pulisic could have a "huge impact" on Saturday's final for Chelsea as they look to upset the favorites, Manchester City. ⚽⚽⚽
UEFA Champions League Final: How To Watch, Coverage Plan For Chelsea Vs. Manchester City
The all England final featuring Chelsea and Manchester City is getting wall-to-wall coverage on CBS and various platforms. 📺📺📺
WATCH: Taye Diggs On The CW's 'All American,' 'Rent,' 'The Best Man'
The actor talks with us about the growth of The CW's "All American" and his career-changing roles in "The Best Man" and "Rent" on Broadway.
'Whoever Is Watching This, They're Going To Get A Thrill': Willy T. Ribbs, Paul Tracy, Ernie Francis Jr. Discuss Superstar Racing Experience
The Superstar Racing Experience inaugural season begins on June 12 at Stafford Speedway.
'Rugrats' Voice Actors E.G. Daily And Cheryl Chase Call New Animation Style 'Brilliant': 'Every Time They Would Show Us We Would Just Gasp''
In the words of Chuckie Finster, "Looks like a giant step to me" as the 90's classic Rugrats returns with all-new episodes and a slick modern animation style on Paramount+.
COVID-19 Resources
COVID-19 Community
COVID-19 Resources
Good Question
Why Are We Motivated By Incentives?
Starting Tuesday, Minnesotans can earn a reward for getting the COVID-19 vaccine. It's part of a new state program aimed at getting more shots in arms.
Will Offices In The Twin Cities Ever Return To The Way They Were?
A recent survey conducted by the Minneapolis Downtown Council found 80% of downtown companies are developing “future of work” plans with a hybrid/flexible plan as the most referenced.
Why Do We Get So Many Car Warranty Robocalls? How Can You Stop Them?
Voice-over internet technology now makes it so easy for scammers to make thousands of calls per minute.
Valisure Petition To FDA
June 2, 2021 at 12:00 pm
The link to the petition is
here.
The list of products affected are on pages 12 -15.