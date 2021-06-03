MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — An air quality alert has been issued for parts of Minnesota on Friday, including the Twin Cities.
The alert will be in effect from noon until 9 p.m. in the east-central part of the state, the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency said.
“Air quality is expected to worsen Friday and Air Quality Index values are expected to reach the Orange or Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups category,” the MPCA said.
The agency recommends residents limit physical activity and stay away from local air pollution sources.
People with asthma or other breathing conditions, children and teenagers and those with ozone sensitivities are more likely to be affected by unhealthy air quality, the MPCA said.
