MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — For the first time in more than a year, the intersection of 38th and Chicago in Minneapolis is being reopened to traffic.

Minneapolis Public Works crews, working with a community group Agape Movement, began clearing out the intersection in the early hours of Thursday morning.

According to city spokesperson Sarah McKenzie, Agape is leading the effort and crews are “taking great care to preserve artwork and artifacts.” Crews began the work at 4:30 a.m.

“Officials” leading the demo of George Floyd Square is a combo of Minneapolis Public Works, and the Agape Movement. Public Works is doing much of the heavy lifting while Agape de-escalates. pic.twitter.com/GHHEP11v3B — Christiane Cordero (@ChristianeWCCO) June 3, 2021

The intersection at 38th and Chicago — known as George Floyd Square — was where George Floyd was murdered by former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin, who has been convicted and is awaiting sentencing.

The intersection has been a place of memorializing Floyd, but has also experienced issues of crime. The reopening came as a surprise to many of those who live nearby, including those guarding the area.

Cordero spoke with a mother of three young children, Les Bowden, who lives two blocks from the intersection. She says she has seen some of the beauty from the intersection that’s not as widely-publicized. Bowden reflects the feelings of many in the area’s community, who fear a return to status quo without meaningful change.

“We don’t want to deal with gun violence, but to sit there and say that a closed off street is what’s causing gun violence is absolutely ignorant at best,” she said. “Now that this is gone, I don’t want everything to go back to status quo, especially with the anniversary over, the first trial over. I don’t want my kids to feel like I feel.”

WCCO’s Christiane Cordero says Minneapolis police were not involved in process of clearing the intersection.

Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey has previously said that the city is committed to memorializing the legacy of George Floyd at that intersection.

This is a developing story, and more updates are expected, so check back for more and stream the latest updates on CBSN Minnesota.