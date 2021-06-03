MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – “Everybody Let’s Get Cookin'” encourages kids to get excited about cooking while staying safe in the kitchen.
For more information, click here.
More On WCCO.com:
- George Floyd Square: Mpls. Public Works, Community Group Begin Clearing Intersection To Traffic
- Minneapolis Minimum Wage To Increase On July 1
- Pandemic-Driven ‘Wishcycling’ Is Causing Big Problems At Recycling Centers
- Search Continues After Wolves Escape Wildlife Center North Of Twin Cities
- PETA Petitions Ham Lake Mayor To Change City’s Name To Yam Lake