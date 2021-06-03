MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — There is a large law enforcement presence near an Uptown Minneapolis parking ramp after the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension says law enforcement shot a person Thursday afternoon.

Aerial footage confirms that one man is dead.

Police have blocked off Lake Street between Freemont and Hennepin Avenue.

A source tells WCCO that a U.S. Marshals Service-run task force which tracks wanted or suspected criminals was working with Hennepin County deputies. At this point, it is unclear to what extent the Hennepin County deputies are involved in the incident, and the role they played.

The Minneapolis Police Department was not involved in the incident, a spokesperson said.

It all unfolded at the top of a five-story parking ramp around 2 p.m., along a popular strip of road in Uptown.

Across the street from the ramp, at Stella’s Fish Cafe, a bartender who was working on the rooftop said customers ducked when they heard gunfire, thinking their lives were in danger.

He said he heard eight to 12 gun shots and saw a woman, who was bleeding, get handcuffed and taken away in an ambulance. “Then we heard there was another male there, CPR was being performed,” he said.

A crowd is gathering at the scene, waiting to get more information about the shooting. Two peace activist groups – We Push For Peace and A Mother’s Love – are on the streets as well, saying they will work to deescalate conflicts if they were to arise.

Here’s another vantage point from rooftop of Stella’s Fish Cafe. You can see a heavy law enforcement presence. I just spoke with a witness who said he heard 8-12 gun shots, saw a woman get handcuffed and taken away and saw a man on the ground, officers started giving CPR #WCCO pic.twitter.com/6Bj69J9K6O — Marielle Mohs (@MarielleMohs) June 3, 2021

The Minnesota BCA says they are on their way to the scene.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives is offering assistance, but was not involved in the initial incident.

This is a developing story. Stay with WCCO for more details.