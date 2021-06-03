MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Duane Waldriff, 70, has pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor disorderly conduct charge in connection to an attack on a WCCO photojournalist last year, part of a plea agreement that will allow him to not have to serve any time.
Waldriff, from Lamberton, was accused of punching Dymanh Chhoun’s cellphone while he was recording video for WCCO of a confrontation between supporters of President Donald Trump and then-presidential candidate Joe Biden on Sept. 30, 2020.
The assault occurred just a few hours before Trump held his rally in Duluth.
On May 28, Waldriff amended his not guilty plea on the disorderly conduct charge to guilty. His sentence was stayed.
He will have to pay a $400 fine unless he writes an apology letter.
Waldriff was also charged with fifth-degree misdemeanor assault, for which he pleaded not guilty. The charge was dismissed in the plea agreement.
More On WCCO.com:
- George Floyd Square: Mpls. Public Works, Community Group Begin Clearing Intersection To Traffic
- Minneapolis Minimum Wage To Increase On July 1
- Pandemic-Driven ‘Wishcycling’ Is Causing Big Problems At Recycling Centers
- Search Continues After Wolves Escape Wildlife Center North Of Twin Cities
- PETA Petitions Ham Lake Mayor To Change City’s Name To Yam Lake