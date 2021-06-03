CBSN MinnesotaWatch Now
By WCCO-TV Staff
Minnesota Vikings, Tye Smith

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Minnesota Vikings announced on Thursday the addition of cornerback Tye Smith to the team’s secondary.

According to the team, Smith’s signing bolsters the cornerback group that features Patrick Peterson, Mackensie Alexander, Cameron Dantzler, Kris Boyd and Harrison Hand.

Smith, 28, began his career with the Seattle Seahawks and then Washington before landing with the Tennessee Titans in 2017. He played 12 games for the Titans in 2020 but missed the final month due to injury.

(credit: Brett Carlsen/Getty Images)

In total, Smith has played in 40 career games with seven starts over six seasons. He’s tallied 62 career tackles with an interception, two forced fumbles and a tackle for loss. He also returned a blocked field goal 63 yards for a touchdown in 2017 with the Titans.

Last year’s first-round pick, cornerback Jeff Gladney, has not appeared at the team’s two open practices during organized team activities. Gladney has been charged with felony family violence assault.