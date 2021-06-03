MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Minnesota Vikings announced on Thursday the addition of cornerback Tye Smith to the team’s secondary.
According to the team, Smith’s signing bolsters the cornerback group that features Patrick Peterson, Mackensie Alexander, Cameron Dantzler, Kris Boyd and Harrison Hand.
Smith, 28, began his career with the Seattle Seahawks and then Washington before landing with the Tennessee Titans in 2017. He played 12 games for the Titans in 2020 but missed the final month due to injury.
In total, Smith has played in 40 career games with seven starts over six seasons. He’s tallied 62 career tackles with an interception, two forced fumbles and a tackle for loss. He also returned a blocked field goal 63 yards for a touchdown in 2017 with the Titans.
Last year’s first-round pick, cornerback Jeff Gladney, has not appeared at the team’s two open practices during organized team activities. Gladney has been charged with felony family violence assault.
More On WCCO.com:
- George Floyd Square: Mpls. Public Works, Community Group Begin Clearing Intersection To Traffic
- Minneapolis Minimum Wage To Increase On July 1
- Pandemic-Driven ‘Wishcycling’ Is Causing Big Problems At Recycling Centers
- Search Continues After Wolves Escape Wildlife Center North Of Twin Cities
- PETA Petitions Ham Lake Mayor To Change City’s Name To Yam Lake