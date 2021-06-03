CBSN MinnesotaWatch Now
By WCCO-TV Staff
Filed Under:Local TV, Minnesota Weather, Weather

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Get ready for record-breaking heat this weekend, as temperatures are looking to near 100 degrees in parts of Minnesota.

Temperatures will start to warm up on Thursday. As of 9 a.m., they had already reached 75 degrees in the Twin Cities. High temperatures will reach 87 degrees in the metro and 90 degrees in western and central Minnesota.

The humidity levels are low for now, though they will go up on Friday night into Saturday morning.

RELATED: NOAA Outlook: Hotter-Than-Average Summer On The Way For Parts Of Minnesota

Friday morning will start out with temperatures in the 70s, though they will have reached 94 degrees by the day’s end. Western Minnesota will see even higher temperatures, with a 101-degree high possible near Fargo.

High temperatures for June 4 (Credit: CBS)

But the real potential for record-breaking heat hits on Saturday, when the high is expected to reach 94 degrees in the Twin Cities. The previous record was 92 degrees.

WCCO meteorologists say there is a chance for storms on Sunday night into Monday and some scattered storms in the beginning of next week.