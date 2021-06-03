CBSN MinnesotaWatch Now
By WCCO-TV Staff
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Investigators say that a Brooklyn Park man was killed in a head-on collision late Wednesday.

The crash happened along Highway 212 and Orange Avenue in Sumpter Township around 9:30 p.m.

A Chevrolet Silverado was traveling west on Highway 212 when it collided with an Acura TL traveling in the opposite direction.

The driver of the latter, 35-year-old Somelith Larry Silavong of Brooklyn Park, was killed in the crash.

Investigators say that both drivers were wearing belts, and airbags deployed in both vehicles. Alcohol is not believed to have been a factor.