MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — When it comes to mascots, they just don’t come much more lovable than T.C. Bear, and now the rankings (cough) bear that out.
A Play USA survey of approximately 2,000 MLB fans asked them to rank every official mascot on a scale of 1 to 5.READ MORE: Orioles Get Second Straight Win Over Twins In 6-3 Victory
The results placed T.C. Bear fourth among all mascots, with only the Chicago Cubs’ Clark the Cub, the Detroit Tigers’ PAWS, and the Colorado Rockies’ Dinger ranking higher. The Baltimore Orioles’ Oriole Bird rounded out the top five.READ MORE: Twins Catcher Mitch Garver Undergoes Surgery After Leaving Game With Groin Contusion
Ranking last out of 27 mascots was the Cleveland Indians’ Slider, followed by the San Diego Padres’ Swinging Friar and the Miami Marlins’ Billy the Marlin.
While the Philadelphia Phillies’ headline-grabbing Philly Phanatic placed in the upper half of the most-popular mascots, the green whatzit also ranked first on the list of the most obnoxious MLB mascots, followed by the Arizona Diamondbacks’ Baxter and, once again, Cleveland’s Slider.MORE NEWS: Orioles End 14-Game Skid With 7-4 Win Over Twins
Click here for more rankings.
More On WCCO.com:
- George Floyd Square: Mpls. Public Works, Community Group Begin Clearing Intersection To Traffic
- Minneapolis Minimum Wage To Increase On July 1
- Pandemic-Driven ‘Wishcycling’ Is Causing Big Problems At Recycling Centers
- Search Continues After Wolves Escape Wildlife Center North Of Twin Cities
- PETA Petitions Ham Lake Mayor To Change City’s Name To Yam Lake