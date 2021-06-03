Minnesota Weather: Record Heat, Near-100 Degree Temperatures This WeekendGet ready for record-breaking heat this weekend, as temperatures are looking to near 100 degrees in parts of Minnesota.

'Ring Of Fire' Solar Eclipse Arriving Next Week, But Will Minnesota See It?On June 10, skywatchers all over the world will be able to view the eclipse. Though, as always, some places will be more ideal than others, and some will miss out entirely.

Meteorological Summer Kicks Off With Hotter-Than-Average TemperaturesJune 1 marks the first day of meteorological summer and Minnesota is seeing above-average temperatures, a trend that will continue for the rest of the week and perhaps the rest of the summer, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

Minnesota Weather: Scattered Showers Sunday; Memorial Day Looks Seasonably Warm, DryThe Twin Cities could experience some spotty showers and thunder Sunday, but seasonable temperatures should return for Memorial Day.

Minnesota Weather: Warmer Temperatures, Some Scattered Showers For Memorial Day WeekendThis past week has been both hot and cold, but temperatures will warm up throughout the weekend for a Memorial Day in the 70s. However, there is still a chance for some scattered showers throughout Minnesota on Sunday and Monday.