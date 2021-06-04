MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Fisher-Price and the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) have announced the recall of the 4-in-1 Rock ‘n Glide Soothers following reports of four infant deaths. Fisher-Price’s 2-in-1 Soothe ‘n Play Gliders have also been recalled.
According to the CPSC, the infants were reportedly placed on their backs unrestrained and were later found on their stomachs. The incidents happened between April 2019 and February 2020.
“These types of incidents are heart-breaking,” said CPSC Acting Chairman Robert Adler. “Loving parents put their babies in these products never expecting a tragedy. Inclined products, such as gliders, soothers, rockers and swings are not safe for infant sleep, due to the risk of suffocation.”
CPSC says the recall involves CHP56, CHP55 and CBT81 4-in-1 Rock ‘n Glide Soothers. It also involves the GDD28, GDD39, GDD41, GGW85, GNX43, GVG43, HBD26 and HBD27 of the 2-in-1 Soothe ‘n Play Gliders. HBT17 is sold in Canada only.
There have been no fatalities reported in connection to the 2-in-1 Soothe ‘n Play Gliders.
Consumers are advised to immediately stop using the recalled product and contact Fisher-Price for a refund.