MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minnesota health officials on Friday reported 257 new COVID-19 cases and eight more deaths. Meanwhile, nearly 60% of those ages 16 and up are fully vaccinated in the state.
The state’s total case count now stands at 602,134 reported since the pandemic, with over 592,000 patients no longer needing isolation. Over 32,000 people who contracted the virus have required hospitalization, and 7,445 deaths have been tallied.
For vaccinations, over 5.3 million doses have been administered, with nearly 65% of those ages 16 and up having received at least one vaccine dose. About 90% of seniors have received at least one vaccine dose.
The state’s latest positivity rate continues to decline, with 3% recorded on May 26 due to data lag.
