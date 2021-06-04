Minnesota Weather: Record Heat, Near-100 Degree Temperatures This WeekendGet ready for record-breaking heat this weekend, as temperatures are looking to near 100 degrees in parts of Minnesota.

Minnesota Weather: Tips To Save On Your Energy Bill As Heat Wave ApproachesTemperatures will circle around 100 degrees this weekend, which means Minnesotans will be turning on the air conditioner—some for the first time this season.

Air Quality Alert Issued For Twin Cities Friday; Red Flag Warning In Northwestern MinnesotaThe Twin Cities' air quality is expected to worsen Friday, while "extreme fire risk conditions" are expected in northwestern Minnesota.

'Ring Of Fire' Solar Eclipse Arriving Next Week, But Will Minnesota See It?On June 10, skywatchers all over the world will be able to view the eclipse. Though, as always, some places will be more ideal than others, and some will miss out entirely.

Meteorological Summer Kicks Off With Hotter-Than-Average TemperaturesJune 1 marks the first day of meteorological summer and Minnesota is seeing above-average temperatures, a trend that will continue for the rest of the week and perhaps the rest of the summer, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.