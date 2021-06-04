CBSN MinnesotaWatch Now
By WCCO-TV Staff
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Despite expectations that travel will pick up significantly this summer with more people getting vaccinated, sometimes it’s nice to just stay home.

WallutHub recently released a list of best staycation cities in the country, with the top three going to Honolulu (Hawaii), Orlando (Florida) and San Francisco (California).

Minnesota had two cities on the list: Minneapolis at No. 20 and St. Paul at 83. Duluth is notably absent from the list.

The ranking was determined by looking at data including parks per capita, public golf courses per capita, swimming pools per capita, restaurant meal costs, share of residents who are vaccinated and more. Click here for more.