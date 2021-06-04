MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — After members of a U.S. Marshals task force killed a man they were trying to arrest Thursday, the Uptown neighborhood in Minneapolis was once again the target of unrest. WCCO has now learned that the man killed was 32-year-old Winston Boogie Smith.

According to police spokesperson John Elder, numerous buildings were vandalized and some were looted overnight. Arrests were made, however, Elder says that a comprehensive number of arrests will not be released until midday Friday due to the continuation of law enforcement late into the morning hours.

The unrest stemmed from a deadly encounter that happened at about 2:10 p.m. Thursday at a parking ramp off Lake Street between Fremont and Hennepin avenues. There, Marshals Service officials say the man fatally shot was wanted “on a state arrest warrant” for being a felon in possession of a firearm.

Task force members, in several vehicles, confronted the man in the ramp, who was sitting with a woman in a parked car. The man wouldn’t surrender and pulled out a gun, officials say, resulting in multiple task force members opening fire.

He died despite life-saving measures performed at the scene. His passenger was hurt by flying glass and was treated for her injuries.

According to information WCCO has gathered, Smith was convicted of aggravated robbery in 2017, received a stayed prison sentence and was put on probation. An arrest warrant was issued for Smith after he missed a probation violation hearing on May 5, which would have sent him to prison.

The man killed by law enforcement Thursday in Uptown was Winston Boogie Smith. An arrest warrant was issued after he skipped a probation violation hearing, which would have sent him to prison. He recently put out a song to his kids called 'Goodbye,' likely due to prison term. pic.twitter.com/UrzfbU1Oda READ MORE: Fugitive Killed Atop Uptown Minneapolis Parking Ramp By Task Force Members, Says US Marshals — Guy Still (@mplstvguy) June 4, 2021

A crowd gathered at the scene, waiting to get more information about the shooting. Two peace activist groups — We Push For Peace and A Mother’s Love — were also present to deescalate conflicts if they were to arise.

Most members of the crowd had dispersed by about 6 p.m., but a crowd returned just after 9:15 p.m., soon after investigators left the scene and reopened Lake Street to traffic. People pulled down crime scene tape, and then dragged a dumpster into the middle of the busy thoroughfare and set it on fire.

HAPPENING NOW – Police left around 9:15pm and opened Lake St. back up and protesters quickly shut it down again, pulling trash cans and dumpsters into the street and setting one of them on fire #wcco @WCCO pic.twitter.com/oyPlKYXnzS — Marielle Mohs (@MarielleMohs) June 4, 2021

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension will lead the investigation.