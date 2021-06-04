MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Protesters gathered in Uptown, Minneapolis Friday afternoon near the area where law enforcement officers shot and killed Winston Smith on Thursday.

Minneapolis police says that Hennepin Avenue at Lake Street has been shut down by protesters and are asking the public to avoid the area due to traffic delays.

Some Metro Transit routes were diverted from the area as well, including Route 12 and Route 17.

Sky4 over the intersection of Lake St. and Hennepin Ave. in Minneapolis, where protesters have closed the intersection. Police say there are "substantial traffic delays." @WCCO pic.twitter.com/iaFYeuC1ub — Nick Streiff (@nickstreiff) June 4, 2021

Smith, 32, was shot by Ramsey County and Hennepin County deputies, who were part of a U.S. Marshals task force. He died on the fifth story roof of an Uptown parking ramp. Marshals Service officials say Smith was wanted “on a state arrest warrant” for being a felon in possession of a firearm.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is leading the investigation of the case. They say evidence indicates that Smith fired his gun from inside the car.

BCA says U.S. Marshals do not allow for the use of body camera or squad car footage of the task force.

Ramsey County and Hennepin County officials say the deputies who fired their weapons have been placed on standard administrative leave.

