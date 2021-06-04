MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Several businesses along Lake Street were vandalized in the unrest following law enforcement’s fatal shooting of Winston Smith Thursday afternoon.

Nine people were arrested and face a number of charges ranging from rioting, assault, arson and damage to property.

“I’m kind of at a loss,” said Jeff Cole, a property manager for a building at Lake Street and Emerson Avenue.

The building is a couple blocks from where the shooting took place Thursday afternoon. On Friday morning he arrived to what’s become an all-too-familiar sight.

“It’s really tiresome. We’ve been through this, I think it’ll be, the sixth time now since May 27 of last year,” said Cole.

There are about a dozen businesses in Cole’s building. Looters busted out windows at an Indian Restaurant and at a T-Mobile store.

“We respond. The next day it’s clean-up, board-up. Just kind of regroup and get people to settle down the best we can,” said Cole.

The owner of Hennepin Lake Liquor told us he watched on his security cameras as a crowd gathered outside his store. They broke a window before police arrived and made arrests.

The owner told WCCO his businesses sustained more than a million dollars in damages during riots last year. He’s since added security measures to protect his building.

“I think what concerns me the most is just the rush to judgment. It happens immediately without even knowing what’s going on,” said Mary Aho, who lives near Lake Street.

Though the looting wasn’t to the level it was last year, she’s sad for business owners that are going through it again.

“It’s going to make people wary of staying here as business people. People are going to want to leave and not bother with it anymore,” said Aho.

A police spokesmen said they did not use tear gas or rubber bullets while dispersing crowds and making arrests.

Gov. Tim Walz said he has no plans to deploy the National Guard at this time.