MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension has identified the local agencies involved after a U.S. Marshals task force killed a man they were trying to arrest Thursday in the Uptown neighborhood of Minneapolis. WCCO has now learned that the man killed was 32-year-old Winston Boogie Smith.

The deadly encounter happened at about 2:10 p.m. Thursday at a parking ramp off Lake Street between Fremont and Hennepin avenues. There, Marshals Service officials say the man fatally shot was wanted “on a state arrest warrant” for being a felon in possession of a firearm.

Task force members, in several vehicles, confronted the man in the ramp, who was sitting with a woman in a parked car. The man wouldn’t surrender and pulled out a gun, officials say, resulting in multiple task force members opening fire.

The Minnesota BCA, which is leading the investigation in this case, says that a Hennepin County sheriff’s deputy and a Ramsey County sheriff’s deputy working on the task force discharged their weapons and hit Smith.

BCA says evidence indicates Smith fired his weapon from inside the car and a handgun was recovered at the scene. Spent cartridge cases were also found inside the driver’s compartment.

Smith died despite life-saving measures performed at the scene. His 27-year-old passenger was hurt by flying glass and was treated at Hennepin County Medical Center for her injuries.

The Minneapolis Police Department says it was not involved in the shooting.

According to information WCCO has gathered, Smith was convicted of aggravated robbery in 2017, received a stayed prison sentence and was put on probation. Smith also had a felony conviction out of Ramsey County for firearm possession in which he failed to appear for sentencing on May 19. As a result this warrant for his arrest was issued.

The U.S. Marshals Service does not allow for body cameras to be used for officers on its North Star Fugitive Task Force. BCA says there is no squad car footage of the incident.

The Ramsey County Sheriff’s Office says the deputy involved has been placed on administrative leave, which is standard procedure. Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office also says their deputy has been placed on standard paid administrative leave.

More information is being gathered and confirmed, so check back for more.

The man killed by law enforcement Thursday in Uptown was Winston Boogie Smith. An arrest warrant was issued after he skipped a probation violation hearing, which would have sent him to prison. READ MORE: Last Of Four Wolves To Escape Wildlife Center Found He recently put out a song to his kids called 'Goodbye,' likely due to prison term. pic.twitter.com/UrzfbU1Oda — Guy Still (@mplstvguy) June 4, 2021

A crowd gathered at the scene, waiting to get more information about the shooting. Two peace activist groups — We Push For Peace and A Mother’s Love — were also present to deescalate conflicts if they were to arise.

Most members of the crowd had dispersed by about 6 p.m., but a crowd returned just after 9:15 p.m., soon after investigators left the scene and reopened Lake Street to traffic. People pulled down crime scene tape, and then dragged a dumpster into the middle of the busy thoroughfare and set it on fire.

Some businesses along Lake Street were looted and vandalized during the night.

The owner of Hennepin Lake Liquor said he watched looters try and break into his store on his security camera, but police responded quickly and made arrests. Last year, he said his business suffered a million dollars in damages following the unrest after George Floyd’s murder. Since then he said he has added new security measures.

Minneapolis Police spokesperson John Elder says that nine people were arrested on Friday. Elder says no CS gas or 40 mm marking rounds were used at any point in the night, but did note that officers used other non-lethal methods to disperse the crowd.

HAPPENING NOW – Police left around 9:15pm and opened Lake St. back up and protesters quickly shut it down again, pulling trash cans and dumpsters into the street and setting one of them on fire #wcco @WCCO pic.twitter.com/oyPlKYXnzS — Marielle Mohs (@MarielleMohs) June 4, 2021

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension will lead the investigation.