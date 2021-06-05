MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Two people were killed in separate shootings overnight in Minneapolis, police say.
A woman who had been shot was dropped off at North Memorial hospital just after 1:30 a.m. However, she died before police could speak to her and ask her what happened.
Investigators believe she was shot near 22nd Avenue and Second Street in north Minneapolis. Police are still trying to track down a suspect.
The second deadly shooting happened shortly after 1:45 a.m. near East Lake Street, under the bridge that goes over Hiawatha Avenue in south Minneapolis.
Police say people in cars were “driving recklessly and spinning around,” when two people got into a fight. They started shooting each other and a stray bullet struck a bystander who had stopped to watch the cars.
Officers on the scene gave him CPR, but he later died at a hospital.
