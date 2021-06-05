MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Three people were killed in separate shootings overnight in Minneapolis, officials say.

A woman who had been shot was dropped off at North Memorial hospital just after 1:30 a.m. However, she died before police could speak to her and ask her what happened.

Investigators believe she was shot near 22nd Avenue and Second Street in north Minneapolis. Police are still trying to track down a suspect.

The second deadly shooting happened shortly after 1:45 a.m. near East Lake Street, under the bridge that goes over Hiawatha Avenue in south Minneapolis.

Police say people in cars were “driving recklessly and spinning around,” when two people got into a fight. They started shooting each other and a stray bullet struck a bystander who had stopped to watch the cars.

Officers on the scene gave him CPR, but he later died at a hospital.

Metro Transit police say a third person was killed just after 2 a.m. on Saturday on Hennepin Avenue and South Fifth Street in downtown Minneapolis.

Officers saw a man shooting another man. A Metro Transit officer then shot a suspect in the leg.

The man who was shot by the other man was taken to Hennepin Healthcare and died. The person who Metro Transit police opened fire on – the homicide suspect – was also taken to the hospital, where he was treated for a non-life threatening injury.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is investigating the incident, as a Metro Transit officer fired and struck the man. The Minneapolis police are investigating the homicide.