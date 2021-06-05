CBSN MinnesotaWatch Now
By WCCO-TV Staff

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – The U.S. Food and Drug Administration is reviewing a petition for the recall of some popular sunscreens and after-sun products after tests showed they contain a known cancer-causing chemical.

For a link to the petition, and a list of products containing benzene, click here. The products are listed on pages 12 to 15.