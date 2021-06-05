MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – The Kandiyohi County Sheriff’s office responded to a single motorcycle crash Saturday morning in Fahlun Township.
Police reported the crash happening in the 5300 block 120th Ave SE headed eastbound.
According to police reports, the driver of the motorcycle was 36-year-old Joesph Hoeper of Lake Lillian. Hoeper told officials that he lost control of his vehicle and drove into the ditch.
Hoeper sustained non-life-threatening injuries and was transported to Carris Health-Rice Hospital.