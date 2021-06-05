MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Winston Smith’s family and activists groups stood outside the Bureau of Criminal Apprehension building in St. Paul Friday afternoon demanding the BCA release any video footage of the shooting to the public and the Smith family.

“We refuse to believe that no one has video footage, after all those different departments showed up yesterday. We want transparency and we demand it now,” said Toshira Garraway.

Smith’s sister Tieshia Floyd spoke about who her brother was to her.

“My brother was kind, no he wasn’t perfect, none of us are. He was trying to turn over a new leaf but they took that away from him. They’re using his past, to tarnish his character,” said Floyd.

Later Friday night, a group shut down the intersection of Lake Street and Girard Avenue for the second night in a row to hold a vigil for Smith.

The group made their way to the top floor of the parking ramp where Smith was shot by a U.S. Marshals task force Thursday afternoon, laying flowers and candles all over the ramp.

Smith’s brother spoke at the memorial, saying he wants it to remain as-is.

“This area, the top of this roof, is my brother’s memorial, help me protect that alright,” said Kidale Smith.

Winston Smith’s 7-year-old daughter, Jah’niyah Rogers said she misses her father.

“Suddenly my dad died and I could feel the pain from my brain to my heart and then I just wish my dad comes back soon,” Rogers said.

“You know he love you and he’ll always be with you and he’s with you right now and you just gotta be great, you gotta be good and make your daddy happy you know,” said Rogers’ mother, Capritieshay Rogers.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is leading the investigation of fatal shooting. They say evidence indicates Smith fired his gun from inside the car. BCA also says U.S. Marshals task force does not allow for the use of body camera footage, and there is no squad car footage of the incident.