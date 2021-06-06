MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minnesota’s hot streak continues Sunday, and there’s no relief in sight. The National Weather Service has just extended the head advisory already in effect in the Twin Cities for another few days this week.
The Twin Cities will see a high of 93 degrees, with dew points in the low 60s. It will be similarly warm across the state.READ MORE: Minnesotans Pack Beaches On The First 90 Degree Weekend Of The Year
A heat advisory is in effect in the Twin Cities until 8 p.m. Thursday; earlier on Sunday, the NWS extended it from its original end date Tuesday.
The heat is on and the best we can say is that it looks to back off only a little by next weekend. Not only is a cool down lacking from the forecast, but so are any appreciable rainfall chances, with the best chances coming Friday. #mnwx #wiwx pic.twitter.com/bfP7AJFgFS
— NWS Twin Cities (@NWSTwinCities) June 6, 2021
Temperatures will likely stay in the 90s throughout the week, and dew points are expected to keep climbing.
There is a marginal risk of severe thunderstorms in parts of central and northern Minnesota.
On Saturday, the Twin Cities saw record-setting heat, reaching 99 degrees. The previous daily high of 92 was set in 1911 and 1925.
More On WCCO.com:
- ‘It Has To Stop’: 14-Year-Old Demaris Ekdahl Dies After Shooting At Graduation Party In Woodbury
- Oxygen Levels In Minnesota Lakes Dropping Faster Than Oceans, Study Finds
- Historic Minneapolis Uptown Theatre Agrees To Vacate In Eviction Settlement
- 1 Dead, 1 Severely Injured In Downtown Rochester Shooting