Filed Under:Local TV, Minnesota Weather

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minnesota’s hot streak continues Sunday, and there’s no relief in sight. The National Weather Service has just extended the head advisory already in effect in the Twin Cities for another few days this week.

The Twin Cities will see a high of 93 degrees, with dew points in the low 60s. It will be similarly warm across the state.

A heat advisory is in effect in the Twin Cities until 8 p.m. Thursday; earlier on Sunday, the NWS extended it from its original end date Tuesday.

Temperatures will likely stay in the 90s throughout the week, and dew points are expected to keep climbing.

There is a marginal risk of severe thunderstorms in parts of central and northern Minnesota.

On Saturday, the Twin Cities saw record-setting heat, reaching 99 degrees. The previous daily high of 92 was set in 1911 and 1925.