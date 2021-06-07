CBSN MinnesotaWatch Now
By WCCO-TV Staff
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — An alleged drunken driver struck a St. Cloud police squad car head-on Sunday morning.

The Waite Park Police Department, which responded to the crash, said the officer was treated for minor injuries. The other driver — a 20-year-old Waite Park woman — was hospitalized with non-life threatening injuries.

The officer was on patrol driving south on County Road 74 around 6:20 a.m. when he saw a minivan driving toward him in the wrong lane. The officer swerved to avoid a crash, police said, and the minivan driver also swerved, causing a collision.

(credit: Waite Park Police Department)

Both vehicles sustained extensive damage.

According to police, investigation revealed the 20-year-old was “under the influence of alcohol.” She’s awaiting criminal vehicular operation and fourth-degree driving while intoxicated charges.

WCCO typically does not name suspects before they are charged.