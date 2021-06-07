MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A central Minnesota man was sentenced to more than two years in prison for his role in the burning of Minneapolis’ 3rd Precinct police station during the unrest following George Floyd’s death.
According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, 27-year-old Bryce Williams of Staples received a 27-month sentence Monday.
According to his guilty plea last November, Williams was one of hundreds of people who gathered outside the building three nights after Floyd was murdered by former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin. Surveillance video captured Williams holding a Molotov cocktail as others lit it and set the building on fire. Williams was also captured throwing a box onto the flames.
Williams was also ordered to serve two years of supervised release and pay $12 million in restitution, the attorney’s office said.
Three other men — Branden Wolfe, Dylan Robinson and Davon Turner — have been sentenced for their roles in the destruction of the 3rd Precinct.
