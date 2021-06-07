MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Monday’s updated figures from the Minnesota Department of Health show infection and hospitalization trends continuing to fall, predominately across the board, as vaccinations continue to plateau.
As of Monday morning, the latest figures from the Minnesota Department of Health showed that about 65% of Minnesotans 16 or older had received at least one dose, and 90% of those 65 or older had received at least one dose — both figures having more or less remained the same for the last week.
In total, the state has administered 5,398,438 doses of vaccine, and has also reached about 2.66 million residents having completed their vaccine series.
On Monday, the state health department reported 196 newly confirmed positive cases and two new deaths due to the virus in the last 24 hours, from about 10,379 newly completed tests. Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 602,880 positive cases and 7,467 deaths.
Additionally, the health department reports that the rolling average positivity rate is now at 2.8%, well below the threshold for increased caution. There are also a reported 6.5 daily new cases per 100,000 Minnesota residents, which is as low as that figure has been since nearly one year ago, when restrictions were high statewide.
Hospitalization figures are also continuing to track down significantly. The latest figures of those hospitalized show 63 Minnesotans in ICU. There are an additional 180 reported hospitalizations for COVID in the state. The figures show an average of 5.8 new daily hospitalizations per 100,000 residents.
Community spread remains about as high as has been reported since the start of the pandemic, with 44.9% of cases reported with no known source of exposure.
According to MDH, since the pandemic began, more than 4.26 million Minnesotans have been tested.
