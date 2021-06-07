MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Kandiyohi County Sheriff’s Office says that crews are searching for a 32-year-old man who went missing while swimming in Big Kandiyohi Lake Sunday evening.
The incident happened at about 6:30 p.m.
The man went missing while swimming with friends near a boat. Efforts to find the man Sunday evening were unsuccessful.
Search efforts have resumed Monday morning.
