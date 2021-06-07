MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A 30-year-old St. Paul man was convicted Monday on federal gun charges in connection to a 2019 drive-by shooting.
Darnell Andre Dunn was convicted of being a felon in possession of a firearm, with the charge bolstered by the fact that he is an “armed career criminal.”
The charge stems from a shooting in St. Paul on Aug. 30, 2019, which police say Dunn carried out as a passenger inside a vehicle. Soon after the shooting, officers pulled the vehicle over, but they let Dunn — who gave officers a fake name — and his accomplices go after a 911 dispatcher gave them the wrong license plate number.
Police discovered the error, and found Dunn parked outside of a St. Paul gas station the next day. When Dunn stepped out of his vehicle after being ordered to do so by officers, a 40-caliber Smith & Wesson handgun that he had been sitting on fell to the vehicle’s floor. That gun was then connected by ballistics experts to the one used in the shooting.
Dunn could face anywhere from 15 years to life in prison.
