MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Fifteen public schools in Minneapolis will shift to distance learning this week due to the excessive heat.
Minneapolis Public Schools said on Twitter the following schools will learn remotely Tuesday through Thursday: Anthony, Anwatin, Bryn Mawr, Field, Heritage, Hiawatha, Kenny, Kenwood, Lake Harriet Upper, Northrop, Olson, Pratt, Roosevelt, Sheridan and Windom.
With weather forecast/high temperatures, students currently learning in person at 15 schools to move to distance learning Tues-Thurs, June 8-10.
Anthony
Anwatin
Bryn Mawr
Field
Heritage
Hiawatha
Kenny
Kenwood
Lake Harriet Upper
Northrop
Olson
Pratt
Roosevelt
Sheridan
Windom pic.twitter.com/eUgYvfxSj6
— Minneapolis Public Schools (@MPS_News) June 7, 2021
This is the last week of school for the district, according to their online calendar.
A heat advisory is in effect in the Twin Cities until 8 p.m. Thursday. Highs are expected to be in the 90s all week, with blistering sun and rising dew points in the forecast as well.
More On WCCO.com:
- ‘It Has To Stop’: 14-Year-Old Demaris Ekdahl Dies After Shooting At Graduation Party In Woodbury
- Oxygen Levels In Minnesota Lakes Dropping Faster Than Oceans, Study Finds
- Historic Minneapolis Uptown Theatre Agrees To Vacate In Eviction Settlement
- 1 Dead, 1 Severely Injured In Downtown Rochester Shooting