By WCCO-TV Staff
Filed Under:Distance Learning, Local TV, Minneapolis Public Schools, Minnesota Weather

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Fifteen public schools in Minneapolis will shift to distance learning this week due to the excessive heat.

Minneapolis Public Schools said on Twitter the following schools will learn remotely Tuesday through Thursday: Anthony, Anwatin, Bryn Mawr, Field, Heritage, Hiawatha, Kenny, Kenwood, Lake Harriet Upper, Northrop, Olson, Pratt, Roosevelt, Sheridan and Windom.

This is the last week of school for the district, according to their online calendar.

A heat advisory is in effect in the Twin Cities until 8 p.m. Thursday. Highs are expected to be in the 90s all week, with blistering sun and rising dew points in the forecast as well.