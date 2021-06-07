MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A 51-year-old man is dead after a motorcycle crash in Harris Sunday night.
According to the Chisago County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to the reported crash at Jess Avenue and Sunrise Road just after 9 p.m.
They found the man dead at the scene. No one else was involved in the crash, the sheriff’s office said.
The motorcyclist evidently was driving on Sunrise Road when he left the road and crashed in the ditch, according to the sheriff’s office.
Authorities have not identified the man. The crash is under investigation.
