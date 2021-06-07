MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Hennepin County Medical Examiner has identified the man who was killed near the light-rail stop on Hennepin Avenue in downtown Minneapolis as 33-year-old Deandre Smith, of Minneapolis.

Metro Transit police said Smith was killed just after 2 a.m. Saturday on Hennepin Avenue and South Fifth Street. Officers witnessed a man shooting another man. A Metro Transit officer then shot the suspect in the leg.

Smith was taken to Hennepin Healthcare, where he was pronounced dead. The person who Metro Transit police opened fire on was also taken to the hospital, where he was treated for a non-life threatening injury. That person is now in custody.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is investigating the incident, as a Metro Transit officer fired and struck the man.

In all, three people were killed in separate shootings Friday night into Saturday in Minneapolis.

A woman who had been shot was dropped off at North Memorial hospital just after 1:30 a.m. However, she died before police could speak to her and ask her what happened. Investigators believe she was shot near 22nd Avenue and Second Street in north Minneapolis. Police are still trying to track down a suspect.

The second deadly shooting happened shortly after 1:45 a.m. near East Lake Street, under the bridge that goes over Hiawatha Avenue in south Minneapolis. Police say people in cars were “driving recklessly and spinning around,” when two people got into a fight. They started shooting each other and a stray bullet struck a bystander who had stopped to watch the cars. Officers on the scene gave him CPR, but he later died at a hospital.