By WCCO-TV Staff
Filed Under:Local TV, Minnesota State Capitol

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — State officials say the Minnesota Capitol building will reopen to the public Thursday.

The Minnesota Department of Administration said the Capitol will be open weekdays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., and weekend hours will “resume at a later date.”

While information will be provided for self-guided tours, guided tours will not resume until later this summer, the department said.

The Capitol has been closed since March 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Following the murder of George Floyd by former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin, a security fence was erected around the building. A second fence, which officials said was sturdier, was put up ahead of Chauvin’s trial.

Removal of the fence started last week.