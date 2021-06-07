MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — State officials say the Minnesota Capitol building will reopen to the public Thursday.
The Minnesota Department of Administration said the Capitol will be open weekdays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., and weekend hours will “resume at a later date.”
While information will be provided for self-guided tours, guided tours will not resume until later this summer, the department said.
The Capitol has been closed since March 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Following the murder of George Floyd by former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin, a security fence was erected around the building. A second fence, which officials said was sturdier, was put up ahead of Chauvin’s trial.
Removal of the fence started last week.
